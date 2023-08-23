Judge accepts guilty plea from third person in fatal robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge has accepted a guilty plea from a third person involved in a 2020 fatal robbery. On Wednesday, Michael Penrod plead guilty. Penrod's plea agreement states he will receive a sentence of 33 years. He is one of the four people previously indicted in the Lafayette murder case.

Prosecutors said he shot and killed Barrett during an attempted robbery in September of 2020 at a home on Southlea Drive.

Penrod's plea agreement states he will receive a sentence of 33 years. 30 years is to be served in the state department of corrections. The remaining three will be suspended on probation.

At a hearing that started a little after 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, he plead guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. In this case, the "serious bodily injury" was the death of Amber Barrett. The charge is a level two felony.

Penrod has four prior convictions in Grant and Tippecanoe Counties for identity deception, burglary, residential entry and possession of meth.

Making him a habitual offender.

The sentencing hearing for Penrod is set for September 28 at 10 A.M.

As we've previously reported, Emily Madison and Joshua White have already plead guilty in this case.

Murder charges for both Emily Madison and Joshua White were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.