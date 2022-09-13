Jones leads Purdue past Indiana State, 56-0

Unstoppable offense helps the Boilermakers pick up their first win of the season against the Sycamores.
Purdue was able to get on the board within the first two minutes of the game.
Boilers recover a fumble and on the next play, King Dorue runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
Iowa transfer Charlie Jones shined on offense for Purdue, scoring three touchdowns in the first half.
Last season at Iowa, Jones had 21 catches, 323 yards and three touchdowns.
In only six quarters for Purdue, he has 21 catches, 286 yards and four touchdowns.
Jones has also made headlines across the Big Ten. He became third in the Big Ten of most receiving yards through two games in the last ten years.
Ahead of him is Tony Lippett and fellow Boiler Rondale Moore.
Jones admits that he made the right decision transferring to Purdue for his final year of eligibility.
"I came hear obviously, for the offense," Jones said. "I'm liking what I'm seeing so far. Hopefully we get back to it this week and come out next week and execute on all phases."
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell was 17-for-19 and threw for 211 yards.
Purdue led 35-0 at the half.
In the second half, many starters were taken out of the game and Purdue continued to dominate.
Boilers get their second pick-six of the season thanks to Kam Allen, who ran 65 yards and scored.
Head Coach Jeff Brohm said it was a good win for team after losing their home opener to Penn State.
"We needed to come out here and take care of business," Brohm said. "We understood that it was about improving from our mistakes, eliminating the silly things that hurt us in the last game and just coming out here and executing.
Brohm also talked about the different players who took the field in the second half, including three backup quarterbacks.
"I think our guys played hard in the second half," Brohm said. "It was just about getting a lot of guys playing time, getting them on the field and have a taste of what college football is about."
Purdue defense never allowed Indiana State to score a touchdown. The final out of Ross-Ade Stadium was 56-0.
Up next, Boilers head to Syracuse for their first road game of the season. Brohm says it is going to be a tough opponent, as Syracuse sits at 2-0 on the season.
"I think that right now they're playing very good, complementary football," Brohm said. "Defense is playing at a high level, offense is being very efficient, scoring points, taking care of the ball, creating big plays, not beating themselves. And that equals wins. We'll have our hands full and it'll be the first test for our team on the road."
Kickoff is set for 12p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.