Ji Min Sha found incompetent to stand trial in murder case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge has ruled that a former Purdue student who's accused of stabbing his roommate to death is not competent to stand trial. The decision comes after a judge heard arguments back in March.
Two specialists evaluated Ji Min Sha before a hearing to determine whether he was competent to stand trial and both concluded that he most likely suffers from schizophrenia.
In his order today, Circuit Judge Sean Persin ruled that proceedings in Sha's case will be delayed while he's committed to the state Divisiion of Mental Health and Addiction.
It's possible he could still stand trial.
The state is being given 90 days to notify the Judge about whether Sha has a "substantial probability" of attaining the ability to understand the proceedings.
If that probability does *not exist...Sha will be committed until he does attain the ability to understand.
Sha is accused of stabbing Varun Chheda to death in their room at McCutcheon Hall last October.