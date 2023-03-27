Jefferson Neighborhood Update

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jefferson Neighborhood Update

Jefferson Neighborhood Update

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Jefferson Neighborhood is undergoing revitalizations to grow the area. The planning for these renovations started back in 2021.

President of Lafayette Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, says this neighborhood is trending upwards.

"There's a lot of wonderful people in this area, but there's a lot of challenges in it. Now that that's changing, people are getting more comfortable with investing in this area," he said.

The Jefferson Neighborhood has a long history attached to it and Lutes says that's what makes it so special.

"It doesn't need to reinvent itself. It has character. It has identity. That's something you won't find in a lot of other places," Lutes said.

This area is seeing a ton of new home owners moving in. Real Estate Broker for Coldwell Banker Shook, Tabitha Casto says this neighborhood is becoming a hot spot.

"There's a huge demand from so many people coming in with the university and business opportunities, and they want to be kind of downtown near everything that is happening," she said.

Other revitalizations that are taking place is a bungalow was just renovated and restored into a high end unit, and a new bodega is being built.

"We're going to push for neighborhood revitalizations, economic development, the preservation of our historic buildings and landmarks. In fill new businesses. Anything. It doesn’t stop after we reach the neighborhood limits," Lutes said.

He said that many other neighborhoods are also going through revitalizations to better the community.

