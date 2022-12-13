Jefferson High School starts Student Choice program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Jefferson High School is allowing students vote on what they want for lunch.
The event started on Tuesday with some "Mac and Cheesyology" taking over the cafeteria and will end with final votes happening this Friday.
This is a part of the new Student Choice program from food service partner ChartWells K12. Students will get to taste and then vote on new restaurant-inspired items to add to their everyday cafeteria menu.
Scott Howard is the Senior Director of Dining Services with the Lafayette School Corporation and says the program is all about the students.
"We wanna give the students as much a voice in the process," Howard said. "Every single day if we can but certainly two or three times a year. It is a little work so some logistics behind the scenes, but is well worth it getting their feedback. We get good solid feedback."
The three stations that are being voted on this coming Friday are mac and cheese, burgers, and bok choy which includes Asian flavors. The station with the most votes come Friday gets a permanent spot in the cafeteria.
"If Bok Choy were to win there are several different variations of Bok Choy that we could run," Howard said. "So Monday, we might run eggrolls, and Tuesday would be something different and so forth. Starting on when we come back on January 4."
More than 2,000 students will get to participate in the event, giving them the chance to let their voice be heard.
Culinary Arts students from the high school helped out by passing out samples, helping prep, and even serving their fellow students at the station.