Jeff tennis teams serves up cash to help alumnus smash cancer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Jefferson and Harrison girls tennis teams held their seventh annual Smash Cancer tennis match on Thursday.
Leading up to the match, the teams sell t-shirts as a way to raise money for the fight against cancer.
But instead of donating the money to a cancer foundation, Jeff tennis coach Dawn Patterson chose to take a more personal approach to the cause.
"We try to find a family or individual that sometimes have something to do with Jeff," Patterson says.
Pouring the money back into their own community, Jeff has rallied around the Smash Cancer fundraiser.
"People at Jeff, teachers, administration, they know about this," Patterson says. "They are ready to do it. So lets see if we can sell as many shirts as we can."
The team did just that, selling a record 462 shirts this year. Eighty-five of those came from one player, Katie Baumgartner, who says her impact is due to her connection with the cause.
"I've personally had people in my family die from cancer," Baumgartner says. "Just knowing that I myself could impact somebody else's life was just a big part of me selling that many t shirts."
The life Baumgartner and her teammates are impacting this year is Lafayette native and Jeff alumnus Jeff Williams, donating $2,000 to him and his family.
Growing up in Lafayette, Williams once walked the halls at Jeff. Over the years, he and his wife have taken part in multiple fundraisers with the school, doing what they can to give back.
Battling kidney cancer for the last six years, Williams says receiving this money feels full circle: The community he's unconditionally invested in for decades, now does the same for him.
"It's just good to have a community that's there for you and you know things can come back for you," Williams says.
Learning Williams would be the recipient of the money on Easter Sunday, his wife, Lynel Williams, says it was a tearful moment.
"Everyone knows someone that's affected by cancer and for them to all come together and do this fundraiser in our honor, in Jeff's honor, is very just mind blowing," she says. "We've been doing this for almost six years, this battle, its been a long, long journey."