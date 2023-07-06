Jeff students display original art pieces

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The walls of the Lafayette School Corp.'s administration building are serving as an art gallery.
The artwork was made by students from the Jefferson High School Summer Challenge Art Program.
The students are in grades 9-12 and are instructed by Jeff teacher Mara Battiste.
The artwork covers a wide variety of subjects, including landscapes, animals, still life and self-portraits.
Materials used to create the pieces include oils, pastels, acrylics, watercolors and pencils.
The exhibit is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hiatt Administration Center, 2300 Cason Street in Lafayette.
The artwork will be on display through the end of July.