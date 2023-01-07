January 7, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Snow & Rain, Warm Surge, Then Cold & Snowy

Lows this morning varied from 20-27 over the area, depending on whether you cleared or kept clouds overnight.
Brief bout of snow is possible tonight-Sunday morning, mainly in the south (after 34-38 today & 30-32 tonight).
If you want more snow, go west-southwest where shovelable snow will occur.
Less than 1" is possible is some places over the southern half of the area.
Other than a couple isolated showers Tuesday, next week is tranquil with highs dominated by the 40s.
Rain is likely Thursday night through next Friday, ending as brief snow.
With breezy to windy conditions, highs should run in the 40s, followed by 30s by next Saturday.
Southeast Texas to Louisiana & Mississippi may see severe weather with SLIGHT RISK parameters showing up.
0.40-0.75" rain is possible.
Another system then impacts us after that one where we warm up to 50s to around 60 with rain & even a couple of t'storms. A windy system, the rain may end as a few flakes as temperatures fall to the 30s quickly.
Southeast Texas to Alabama may see severe weather with SLIGHT RISK parameters.
0.60-1.00" rain is possible.
There is very little bitterly cold air to be had over the entire U.S. through January 22. Bitter cold will begin to surge southward, however, rapidly after that.
Bigger storm here near January 23 with rain to snow looks to be followed by three successive pushes of much colder air with the coldest occurring in early February.
I have noticed a lot of model flip-flopping with the cold & the fact that long-range modeling can't see cold in multiple runs so far out.
However, in SSWE & such similarities to 1996, I feel confident it will turn much colder & snowy/icy late, late January into early February.
There are a lot of similarities to 1990 where the cold didn't really get here until late March-April after very mild weather January-March & a lack of winter after a historically cold, brutal near Christmas 1989 time.
Analogs today show weight towards 1990 (rather than 1996), however, given SSWE warming & the MJO phase change to solid 8-2-1 expected, it looks very cold ahead with the worst shaping up for early February.
Nonetheless..........
CFS model says 1996 with temperatures to +25 degrees below normal here:
CIPS analog says 1990 mildness: