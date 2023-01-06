January 6, PM Weather Forecast Update

After partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with 25-28, followed by partly cloudy skies Saturday with 34-38. Winds will turn to the northeast then east at near 10 mph.
Period of wet snow is still possible late Saturday night-Sunday morning.
The heaviest accumulation looks to be west of our area, but we have the potential to get 1" or less on largely grassy & elevated surfaces.
It will melt on Sunday, however, with 34-39 for highs after 30-32 in the morning. Winds look light form the northwest at 3-7 mph.
Monday is partly cloudy with not a lot of wind & 40-45, followed by southwest breeze & 43-47 Tuesday with a couple isolated showers.
Slightly cooler weather Wednesday will give way to 40s Thursday-Friday with rain Thursday night to Friday (which may mix with or change to a bit of wet snow late Friday to Friday night). Little to no accumulation is expected.
Rainfall of 0.25-0.60" is expected.
A few snow showers are possible next Saturday with highs 33-37 (& 39-42 Sunday), followed by southerly winds & 44-49 next Monday.
Rain is likely next Wednesday-Thursday (January 18-19) with windy conditions (southwest winds gusting +35 mph). Highs should peak at 54-59.
0.60-1.00" of rainfall is possible.
Severe weather is possible in the Deep South of the U.S.
Highs should run 29-33 around January 20 with some snow showers & flurries (& northwest winds gusting +35 mph).
45
45
45