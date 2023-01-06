January 6, 4;30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Wet Snow Ahead, Then Rain to Warmth & Eventual Big Arctic Blast....

After partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with 25-28, followed by partly cloudy skies Saturday with 34-38. Winds will turn to the northeast then east at near 10 mph.
Period of wet snow is still possible late Saturday night-Sunday morning.
The heaviest accumulation looks to be west of our area, but we have the potential to get 1" or less on largely grassy & elevated surfaces.
It will melt on Sunday, however, with 34-39 for highs after 30-32 in the morning. Winds look light form the northwest at 3-7 mph.
Monday is partly cloudy with not a lot of wind & 40-45, followed by southwest breeze & 43-47 Tuesday with a couple isolated showers.
Slightly cooler weather Wednesday will give way to 40s Thursday-Friday with rain Thursday night to Friday (which may mix with or change to a bit of wet snow late Friday to Friday night). Little to no accumulation is expected.
Rainfall of 0.25-0.60" is expected.
A few snow showers are possible next Saturday with highs 33-37 (& 39-42 Sunday), followed by southerly winds & 44-49 next Monday.
Rain is likely next Wednesday-Thursday (January 18-19) with windy conditions (southwest winds gusting +35 mph). Highs should peak at 54-59.
0.60-1.00" of rainfall is possible.
Severe weather is possible in the Deep South of the U.S.
Highs should run 29-33 around January 20 with some snow showers & flurries (& northwest winds gusting +35 mph).
Storm system around January 22-23 may bring rain, snow & some icy mix with 30s, followed by howling northwest winds +40 mph & much colder weather.
Watch the round of cold surging into the area after January 23:
I still think the worst of the rounds of cold will be in early February with temperatures here 25 to 40 degrees below normal.
Projected actual air temperatures:
Looks a lot like 1996 at a similar time:
Multiple storm systems will need to be monitored.
Note the projected snow depth in early February:
Look what happens toward late February, however.
Looks like 1996 at a similar time:
March may start warm like 1996, but thoughts are of a big cold blast mid-month with potential late-season March Madness winter weather event or winter storm.
Longer-range data is trended colder than normal for March, which I agree with.
The cold mid-month will likely cancel out the warmth of early month & then perhaps in the last couple days of March.
CFS has "normal" or white, but I think a more likely scenario would be some of that blue dipping into the area for the March outlook.