January 5, 1 AM Weather Forecast Update-Snow Showers, But No Bitter Cold Until Late Month...

Some scattered rain/snow to all snow tonight (lows 31-33) will go to period of widespread snow showers today.
Winds will be west 10-20 mph with highs 32-35.
Snow showers taper to flurries overnight with lows in the 28-31 range.
1" or less of accumulation is expected, mainly on grassy & elevated surfaces.
Mostly cloudy to cloudy Friday with west wind 8-15 mph & highs 34-37 gives way to 26-29 Friday night, then 34-38 Saturday.
Winds turn to the east Saturday at 5-11 mph. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy Saturday.
Band of accumulating wet snow will occur with next system, but it is still unclear exactly where that band will set up.
Here, went for wet snow wording for Saturday late evening & night to Sunday morning with still a lack of good confidence.
Low of 31-32 are expected Saturday night.
Once system departs, 35-40 should occur Sunday with lots of clouds & northwest wind 5-10 mph.
German model for snow with 10:1 ratio:
U.S. GFS:
Euro similar to German, but Canadian keeps everything south of our area & NAM doesn't bring much in here either.
UK has very little here now, but has band of 1-2" snow northern Missouri to west-central Illinois.
Euro:
We will monitor.
30s & 40s dominate for highs next week to the following weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Some rain/snow to all snow before ending is possible next Friday-Saturday. It will turn windy with the first gusts exceeding 30 mph possible in many days (reprieve from so much wind for a change). Severe weather could occur as far north as the Lower Ohio Valley.
Rain with 50s is expected near January 16-18 with breezy to windy weather.
Rain to all snow is possible around January 20-21 as much colder air comes in. We could go from 40s to 20s quickly with southwest winds becoming strong from the north to northwest with +40 mph gusts. Severe weather outbreak could occur in the Deep South as what is left of these California storms keep trucking along & re-organizing in the East.
I do think it will get much colder in late January to early February. Long-range modeling has no notion of it, but I just don't see how it would stay in the current regime with this SSW episode likely ahead. You get that SSW or Sudden Stratospheric Warning amidst building, intensifying cold over Siberia to Alaska & it will make it in here.
After mid-January MJO goes solid 8-1-2 phase which are classic cold phases.
After the first few days of February, we emerge out of Phase 2 to Phase 3.
Note how Phase 3 is a milder phase.
In the 8-1-2 phases, 1 is a southern storm track for more snow here. 8 is more of a bitterly dry, cold clipper pattern here & 2 can go either way.
I still like the '96 notion of much milder trend late February with lack of snow with milder weather continuing to early March, then bottom falling out with a late season winter weather event or two in mid-March, followed by the lingering chill. We should finally kick the can to warmth again by the very end of March to early April.
Late January-early February 1996:
Late February to start of March.....1996
Around mid-March to first day of Spring....1996