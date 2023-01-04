January 4, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this.....
Some scattered rain/snow showers will go to all snow showers tonight as temperatures fall from the 38-46 now to 33-37 by 5 p.m. & lows tonight of 30-33.
A few pockets of very minor accumulation could occur on grassy & elevated surfaces of less than 0.5".
After gusts today 30-35 mph at times from the west-southwest, they will go to gusts of 20-25 mph tonight.
Snow showers will occur tomorrow with west-southwest winds gusting to 25 mph. Highs of 32-35 are expected. 1" or less is possible on mainly grassy & elevated surfaces.
This will be followed by snow showers tapering to some scattered flurries tomorrow night with lows 27-30.
Friday looks mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs 32-36, followed by lows Friday night of 25-29.
There are more questions than answers about Saturday-Saturday night regarding that snow system.
So..........sampling of models, just to give you some insight on the trends, then I will show some analog data.....
Euro:
French (model shows 0.10-0.15" liquid with temperatures around 31-32....with all snow Saturday night):
U.S. GFS:
German (band of 1-4" Kansas City to Detroit):
Canadian:
UK:
U.S. CFS snow depth Sunday morning:
Australian (the heaviest with the precipitation here with well-developed swath of snow & lift as shown with its Simulated IR imagery):
Chinese (0.12-0.20" liquid with temperatures 32-35 with snow north half, rain/snow south half):
UK GDAPS model (0.10-0.22" liquid.....all snow Saturday night):
The hi-res Swiss model only goes out 36 hours, but we will be monitoring that. This is a snapshot of noon tomorrow via the SWISS HD 4X4 model:
45
So, precipitation is coming this weekend, most likely Saturday night