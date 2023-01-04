January 4, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Cooler today with areas of drizzle and flurries this afternoon

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! The cold front is now well off to our east and will be giving us temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s this morning. Cloud coverage is minimal this morning and we’ll see some sun before turning overcast by lunchtime.
Temperatures will hold in the 40s for much of the morning then decline for the afternoon into the mid 30s by the evening commute. As the parent low begins its eastward track, we will see some wrap-around mix of drizzle and flurries by this afternoon and evening.
A few slick spots may be possible especially on bridges and overpasses overnight as temperatures drop slightly below freezing for Thursday morning. Slight chances of rain/snow mix will be possible overnight as well.
Thursday
Morning lows on Thursday will be in the lower 30s and will not move much throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to only be in the mid to lower 30s with overcast conditions.
Flurries to some snow showers will likely occur throughout the day, with the heaviest falling around lunchtime and thereafter. Winds will be gusting up to 20-30 mph at times throughout the day and into Friday
Localized coatings on elevated surfaces to just under an inch of accumulation may be possible. This could cause some slick spots throughout the day and into Friday night, where lows will be in the upper 20s.
Friday
A few slick spots on the roadways may be possible Friday morning however drier air will be working in for Friday with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 30s with winds out of the WSW 10-25 mph at times.
The Upcoming Weekend + 10 Day Forecast
There is some uncertainty regarding our next system working in for the upcoming weekend. Multiple model outputs are differing in timing and positioning of a low-pressure system for Saturday and Sunday. Some are indicating a rain/snow mix while others give us some wet snow chances Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Current thoughts are that we see a mix of rain/snow Saturday night and into Sunday with only minor accumulations. But we will have a better grasp of the forecast in later updates. So, stay tuned for further blog posts!