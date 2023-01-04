January 4, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Snow, But Overall Relatively Mild Trend Until Late January to Early February

Pic of female Northern Cardinal taken by Skyler Ewing.
Some scattered rain/snow showers will go to all snow showers tonight as temperatures fall from the 38-46 now to 33-37 by 5 p.m. & lows tonight of 30-33.
A few pockets of very minor accumulation could occur on grassy & elevated surfaces of less than 0.5".
After gusts today 30-35 mph at times from the west-southwest, they will go to gusts of 20-25 mph tonight.
Snow showers will occur tomorrow with west-southwest winds gusting to 25 mph. Highs of 32-35 are expected. 1" or less is possible on mainly grassy & elevated surfaces.
This will be followed by snow showers tapering to some scattered flurries tomorrow night with lows 27-30.
Friday looks mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs 32-36, followed by lows Friday night of 25-29.
There are more questions than answers about Saturday-Saturday night regarding that snow system.
So..........sampling of models, just to give you some insight on the trends, then I will show some analog data.....
Euro:
French (model shows 0.10-0.15" liquid with temperatures around 31-32....with all snow Saturday night):
U.S. GFS:
German (band of 1-4" Kansas City to Detroit):
Canadian:
UK:
U.S. CFS snow depth Sunday morning:
Australian (the heaviest with the precipitation here with well-developed swath of snow & lift as shown with its Simulated IR imagery):
Chinese (0.12-0.20" liquid with temperatures 32-35 with snow north half, rain/snow south half):
UK GDAPS model (0.10-0.22" liquid.....all snow Saturday night):
The hi-res Swiss model only goes out 36 hours, but we will be monitoring that. This is a snapshot of noon tomorrow via the SWISS HD 4X4 model:
I took a manual look at surface maps & all data.......
Best analog match was January 19-20, 1990 (based on an analysis of the global pattern at the time & the overall similarities to the current pattern) & this was the outcome:
Second best match was February 13, 2009:
I felt third best match in the data overall was January 9, 1984:
So, precipitation is coming this weekend, most likely Saturday night. Some snow is possible with some very minor to minor accumulation for parts or all of the viewing area. This is based on this afternoon assessment.
It melts Sunday as temperatures rise to 35-40.
After that, it warms next week to 40s & 50s with some rain by the end of next week.
Overall, it looks relatively mild up until near January 22 at this point.
We see Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) event 8-12 days out in the Northern Hemisphere from Alaska & Northwest Canada & Siberia, then moving over the U.S.
This indicates Arctic air discharge timed out in late January-early February time period.
Looks like the cold may come in two waves with potential snowfall & even some ice.