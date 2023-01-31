January 31, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Lobes of Brutal Cold, But At Least We Miss the Worst of It....Still Bitter Though

After 1-9 this morning, lows of 0-9 are expected tonight. Wind chills were as low as -13 this morning, but will only drop to as low as -8 tonight.
20s tomorrow & 30s Thursday will occur.
A series of winter storms with crippling ice will continue south & southwest of us as the WORST of the cold will be the West, Rockies & Plains with temperatures up to 40 degrees below normal.
Front brings shot of bitter air Friday with teens & lows in the near 0 to single digits range.
Few lake effect flurries are possible Friday. Windy weather will occur Thursday to Monday.
Extreme cold will hit New England in another lobe with temperatures up to 40 degrees below normal. Dangerous cold will be dislodged.
We warm up this weekend to early next week.
With the warmth (40s) we see rain Monday night-Tuesday morning. Temperatures fall to the 30s Tuesday afternoon with a few flakes possible.
Rain & snow are possible later next week with 30s.
There will be PLENTY of BRUTALLY cold air north of the area, question is weather it can get the push southeastward given the strengthening Southeast ridge (tied to MJO & TNH).
EXTREME cold looms.........This could hit here or it splits into a lobe in the West & High Plains & then (just like now to weekend) a lobe hits New England.
The Southeast Ridge wants to pump a 2-3 big surges of warmth here in late February with spring-like surges.
T'Storms are possible.
Early March as mild surges, but the brutal cold is in the Northeast.
Watch mid- to late-March for cold & ice/snow. It does match with the 1990 & 1996 data overall. 1990 has the warmth extending to late March, then the bottom falls out.
1996 has the warmth to early March, then it falls out.
2006 is also a bit of an analog year with warm surges going to mid- & late-March cold & snow.