January 30, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Freezing drizzle/flurries this morning with falling temperatures today

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s area-wide. Temperatures will slowly fall all day long into the lower 20s and upper teens by this afternoon.
We are monitoring a few areas of flurries and scattered freezing drizzle. The National Weather Service has some of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon today.
Scattered areas of freezing drizzle may put down a very thin layer of ice on outside surfaces. Untreated roadways may become slick. The flurries and some snow showers may put down a coating to a half an inch in some spots as well.
Most of the precipitation should turn to all flurries later this morning and then end by this afternoon.
Again, temperatures are expected to fall today and hover in the lower 20s this afternoon. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and single digits later today and through the overnight hours.
Tuesday
A cold start to your Tuesday will be likely. Morning lows will be around 7 degrees with wind chill values around -2 to -5. Winds will range from 7-12 mph.
The rest of the day, we will move up into the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits and lower teens all day with a mix of clouds and sun.
10-Day Forecast
Surface high pressure will keep our area clear with mostly to partly sunny skies. Climbing temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will be likely with upper 30s and low 40s by Thursday.
We will see another large Canadian high pressure dig southeastward toward our region which will cause cooler temperatures for Friday. Windy conditions (25-40 mph) and arctic air returns with highs on Friday remaining in the 20s.
Strong southerly flow on Saturday will bring in more moisture and warmer air to the Midwest. A weak disturbance may work in Saturday night and into Sunday bringing in a chance for flurries and then rain for Sunday. Far too early to dig into this system… Stay tuned!
The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook has the Midwest underneath a 40%-50% likelihood of above average temperatures as well as a 40%-50% above average for precipitation in that time frame. So... we may continue with above average temperatures and more precipitation chances as we move into next week.