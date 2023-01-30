January 30, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Major Winter Storm/Ice Storm Southwest & South of Here As Arctic Air Flows South.....We Are Looking OK, However....

The Winter Weather Advisory has expired for parts of the area after some light glazing & a coating to dusting of snow (trace to 0.5" snow reported).
Brutally cold air with temperatures up to 40 degrees below normal is bleeding through the Rockies to as far west as California & the Pacific Northwest & into through the Plains.
Significant winter storm to ice storm will occur from Texas to part of the Upper South.
In fact, parts of Texas may have +60 hours of freezing rain & sleet!
This ice storm could be crippling, not only in parts of Texas, but the Upper South as wave of icing occur for several days.
Here, we look dry & bitterly cold through Wednesday (though not as cold as it would be with a good snow pack). I DO need to watch that southern system for Tuesday night-Wednesday morning to make sure we don't happen to see a slightly more northerly shift. That would bring some light, dry, powdery snow. Right now, I kept it out of the forecast, but we will monitor.
The worst of the cold will stay in the Rockies to Plains, but the Arctic high will still exude its influence here. It should be enough of an influence to keep any winter storm south of our area this week to early next weekend.
Some very minor snowfall is possible late Saturday &/or Sunday from clipper-type system.
Some mix &/or rain may follow with brief warm-up. The brutal cold will be locked up just north of our area.
We will watch this potential snow system at some point in early February with another surge of cold air behind it.
This outlooks appears more like 1990 than 1996 in the analog data. 1990 & 1996 were our two main analog years. This round of data looks like the not-as-cold version (1990).
However, I do think both will have the same outcomes: Cold & snow/ice in mid-March & cold lingering to the start of April after late February spring surge.
In 1996 spring surge was late February-early March.
In 1990 spring surge was late February to late March with budding vegetation.
I prefer 1996 analog for late February-March & 1990 analog for early to mid-February.
So, surges of cold with temps up to 20 degrees below normal in 2-3 instances, but not extreme, bitter cold.
We will still likely see some overnight lows a bit below 0 & wind chills to -20.