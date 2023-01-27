January 27, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Scattered Rain & Snow Then Colder With Focus on Mid-Next Week & That Following Early Weekend....

Peak gusts measured today-this evening:
47 mph...Kentland Municipal Airport
44 mph...2 W Frankfort
43 mph...Flora Municipal Airport
42 mph...Remington; 3 E Fowler
41 mph...2 W Rochester
39 mph...5 NW Monticello; Morocco; 6 SE Covington
38 mph...Kokomo Muncipal Airport
37 mph...Galveston Airport; Darlington; Athens; 5 ENE Michigantown
36 mph...2 W Rensselaer; 3 E Attica; Walton; Waynetown
35 mph...5 W Delphi
34 mph...6 S Montmorenci
33 mph...Purdue Airport; Monticello-White Co. Airport; Rensselaer-Jasper Co. Airport; Chalmers
32 mph...Grissom ARB; Forest
31 mph...Logansport-Cass Co. Airport; 4 SW Kewanna; Beard
30 mph...Peru Municipal Airport; New Market; SE Lafayette
______________________________________________________
Heavy snowfall will occur tonight through Saturday north of our area.
Wind & blowing & drifting will decrease tonight.
Any spotty rain/snow may end as a few snow showers/flurries tonight with lows 20-26.
Snow is mostly north of our area tomorrow. A little bit may briefly sneak into the north. We are looking at scattered showers Saturday evening with evening-early overnight highs of 37-47.
They may end as some snow showers Sunday morning.
Temperatures will fall Sunday from 30-41 early northwest to southeast to 25-31 by later Sunday. Winds will run 18-34 mph.
Bitter cold & warmth are in a fight, but surges of cold should move southeastward. The worst of the cold will occur in the Plains to Eastern Rockies & the worst of our cold looks to occur in early February.
CIPS analog about 6-8 days out:
CFS shows colder than normal early half of February:
We need to watch two systems over the next 9 days:
One mid-next week & another a week from now.
CIPS analog +2" snow probability about a week out:
This fits late February well. I do think it will be warmer to much warmer than normal with spring feel at times.
It will also be a good set-up for some severe weather events, outbreaks in the South & Lower Ohio Valley with storm risk even into our area.
Our precipitation looks above normal.
Warmer pattern shows up in the CFS early March data matching my analog thoughts.
However, look at the cold roaring back south as we approach mid-March.
I do see a continued nice analog match for mid to late March cold & winter weather with late-season snow &/or ice.
So, budding & blooming Silver & Red Maples to American Elms & blooming crocuses to yellow daffodils will likely be covered in ice &/or snow.
We may not completely be able to break the colder than normal trend overall until after April 10.