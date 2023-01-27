 Skip to main content
January 27, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Scattered Rain & Snow Then Colder With Focus on Mid-Next Week & That Following Early Weekend....

  • Updated
  • 0
1

Peak gusts measured today-this evening:

47 mph...Kentland Municipal Airport

44 mph...2 W Frankfort

43 mph...Flora Municipal Airport

42 mph...Remington; 3 E Fowler

41 mph...2 W Rochester

39 mph...5 NW Monticello; Morocco; 6 SE Covington

38 mph...Kokomo Muncipal Airport

37 mph...Galveston Airport; Darlington; Athens; 5 ENE Michigantown

36 mph...2 W Rensselaer; 3 E Attica; Walton; Waynetown

35 mph...5 W Delphi

34 mph...6 S Montmorenci

33 mph...Purdue Airport; Monticello-White Co. Airport; Rensselaer-Jasper Co. Airport; Chalmers

32 mph...Grissom ARB; Forest

31 mph...Logansport-Cass Co. Airport; 4 SW Kewanna; Beard

30 mph...Peru Municipal Airport; New Market; SE Lafayette

______________________________________________________

Heavy snowfall will occur tonight through Saturday north of our area.

1

Wind & blowing & drifting will decrease tonight.

Any spotty rain/snow may end as a few snow showers/flurries tonight with lows 20-26.

Snow is mostly north of our area tomorrow.  A little bit may briefly sneak into the north.  We are looking at scattered showers Saturday evening with evening-early overnight highs of 37-47.

They may end as some snow showers Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall Sunday from 30-41 early northwest to southeast to 25-31 by later Sunday.  Winds will run 18-34 mph.

1
1

Bitter cold & warmth are in a fight, but surges of cold should move southeastward.  The worst of the cold will occur in the Plains to Eastern Rockies & the worst of our cold looks to occur in early February.

1

CIPS analog about 6-8 days out:

1

CFS shows colder than normal early half of February:

1

We need to watch two systems over the next 9 days:

One mid-next week & another a week from now.

1

CIPS analog +2" snow probability about a week out:

1

This fits late February well.  I do think it will be warmer to much warmer than normal with spring feel at times.

1

It will also be a good set-up for some severe weather events, outbreaks in the South & Lower Ohio Valley with storm risk even into our area.

Our precipitation looks above normal.

1

Warmer pattern shows up in the CFS early March data matching my analog thoughts.

1

However, look at the cold roaring back south as we approach mid-March.

I do see a continued nice analog match for mid to late March cold & winter weather with late-season snow &/or ice.

So, budding & blooming Silver & Red Maples to American Elms & blooming crocuses to yellow daffodils will likely be covered in ice &/or snow.

1

We may not completely be able to break the colder than normal trend overall until after April 10.

