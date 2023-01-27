January 27, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Scattered Snow/Rain/Graupal Then Colder With Focus on Mid-Next Week & That Following Early Weekend....

Heavy snowfall will occur tonight through Saturday north of our area.
After scattered snow showers midday-early afternoon, we see scattered rain/snow/graupal to rain showers late afternoon-evening as temperatures warm to 34-40.
Blowing/drifting will decrease as the snow melts on-top.
Southwest winds may gust 35-45 mph.
The showers may end as a few snow showers/flurries tonight.
Snow is all north of our area tomorrow. We are looking at scattered showers Saturday evening after highs of 34-40.
Bitter cold & warmth are in a fight, but surges of cold should move southeastward. The worst of the cold will occur in the Plains to Eastern Rockies & the worst of our cold looks to occur in early February.
CIPS analog about 6-8 days out:
CFS shows colder than normal early half of February:
We need to watch two systems over the next 9 days:
One mid-next week & another a week from now.
CIPS analog +2" snow probability about a week out:
This fits late February well. I do think it will be warmer to much warmer than normal with spring feel at times.
It will also be a good set-up for some severe weather events, outbreaks in the South & Lower Ohio Valley with storm risk even into our area.
Our precipitation looks above normal.
Warmer pattern shows up in the CFS early March data matching my analog thoughts.
However, look at the cold roaring back south as we approach mid-March.
I do see a continued nice analog match for mid to late March cold & winter weather with late-season snow &/or ice.
So, budding & blooming Silver & Red Maples to American Elms & blooming crocuses to yellow daffodils will likely be covered in ice &/or snow.
We may not completely be able to break the colder than normal trend overall until after April 10.