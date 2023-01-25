January 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Very Spring-Like Snowfall, Now More Snow Showers, Then Snow & Ice Down the Road.....But Worst of Cold Held at Bay Until Little Pieces/Chunks Break Off & Arrive with Time

This snowfall has been very spring-like: gloppy, heavy, wet with 6:1 to 8:1 ratio that already melted & sunk 1-2" by 6 p.m. Even the trees have melted much of the snow after 33-36 for highs.
Totals as of 5 p.m. run 3-7".
_____________________________________________
Thanks to everyone, especially those always-dedicated trained spotters for sending their totals in!
Periodic snow showers pass tonight-tomorrow-tomorrow early overnight with northwest winds gusting 20-35 mph at times.
Lows near 28 tonight will give way to highs near 30 tomorrow.
Additional snowfall of 1-2.5" is possible. This would be fluffier snow than what we had today.
After near 20 for lows Friday morning, southwest winds gusting 35-45 mph & highs 32-37 are expected Friday. We become cloud with round of snow Friday evening-early overnight. 1-1.5" is possible.
Snow to icy mix/rain to snow is possible Saturday PM to Saturday night to Sunday AM.
Minor snowfall & ice accumulations are possible with 20s Friday night, near 34 Saturday, 30s then 20s Saturday night, then near 29 Sunday.
Shot of highs in the teens & lows single digits to teens is expected early next week, then potential snow/ice Tuesday-Wednesday (with highs warming to the 20s).
Coldest weather should occur in early February.