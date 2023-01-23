January 23, 11:25 PM Weather Forecast Update-Winter Storm with Heavy Wet Snowfall Wednesday, Followed by Additional Rounds of Winter Precipitation

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs 33-37 & a west-southwest wind generally 10-22 mph before decreasing to 5-9 mph late.
Winter Storm Warnings are going up southwest of our region.
1. Snow should overspread the viewing area south to north 12:30-3 a.m.
Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. So, we may have 1-4" on the ground over the area by 7-8 a.m. Wednesday morning with temperatures at 32.
2. Heaviest snow should fall 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday with temperatures at 32.
3. Steady snow tapers by 6 p.m. Wednesday
4. Periodic snow & snow showers should continue to pass through Wednesday night & through Thursday with temperatures in the mid 20s.
5. Winds may gust 30-40 mph at times with blowing/drifting
6. Total accumulations of 6-8" are expected with isolated +8" amounts. Northwest areas of Newton, Jasper, Benton will see less at 4-6".
7. This is wet, gloppy, heavy snow with high moisture content, but snow Wednesday night-Thursday will tend to be lighter & fluffier.
8. Lots of systems to watch for additional snowfall including:
a. Friday-Saturday
b. Sunday-Monday
c. Next Wednesday-Thursday
So..........
The storm......then you see the steady snow go to snow showers:
The accumulations by Thursday PM (most of this Wednesday):
Additional opportunities for snow & even ice Friday to mid-next week:
Worst of the cold should occur in early February as we stair-step downward into progressively colder conditions.
Lows below 0 & wind chills <-20 will eventually occur.
It still looks like the worst of the cold waves will be in the eastern Rockies to Plains.
Temperature anomalies late January to early February: