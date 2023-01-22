January 22, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Winter Storm with Significant Snowfall Ahead....

The heaviest snowfall did indeed occur in bands southeast & west & northwest of our area. We still received 1-2" over the southeastern 3/4 of the area with 1" or less in our northwestern counties.
Up to 7" of snow fell in northern Missouri & up to +3" in northwestern Illinois.
Up to 5-6.4" snow fell from southeastern Indiana through Cincinnati & Dayton areas to Cleveland, Ohio.
Winter Storm Warnings were up for parts of southeastern Indiana through southwestern & central Ohio today.
____________________________________________
Cloudy skies & a few flurries are expected tonight after the remaining snow in our eastern counties departs. Watch for some patches of black ice with lows in the mid 20s with northwest wind 11-22 mph.
Monday looks mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs 32-36 with west-southwest wind 13-25 mph, followed by lows near 28 tomorrow night.
Finally, Tuesday will be a tranquil day with highs 33-37 & west-southwest winds 10-13 mph quickly becoming easterly Tuesday night.
Tuesday & Tuesday night look cloudy with lows Tuesday night 30-32.
______________________________________________
Winter Storm Watches will likely be hoisted up by the National Weather Service tomorrow for the viewing area.
Snow should overspread the area by sunrise Tuesday with snow (heavy at times) Wednesday, lasting into Wednesday night.
Winds will increase from the east, then northeast then north at 15-22 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.
Right now, it looks like 6-8" of snowfall (we will monitor closely for any tweaks needed). The snow looks wet & gloppy largely before becoming lighter & fluffier Wednesday night as colder air comes in.
After highs of 31-33 Wednesday, lows of 24-26 are expected Wednesday night.
Blowing & drifting will occur given continued gusts 30-40 mph Wednesday night (winds turning from the north to the northwest).
Note the bitterly cold air behind the system as the system tracks along that warm/cold gradient.
Snow showers may continue into Thursday with blustery conditions & 1" or less of accumulation amidst highs in the 20s.
An Alberta Clipper system could put down another 1-1.5" of snow Friday with blustery conditions.
Highs will run in the 20s.
That clipper system looks to pull colder air southward.
However, there are mixed signals in the degree of the cold. At first I thought we might only see highs 7-9 Saturday & Sunday with lows -8 to -2.
Some data suggests that the cold may hit Texas & the Plains much harder than here.
We will monitor & I will adjust temperatures accordingly.
We will eventually see bitterly cold weather, but today there are too many mixed signals on the exact trajectory of the cold to totally go with that rough, rough cold for next weekend just yet.
Multiple other clipper & southern systems will need to be monitored for snow & ice through early February with below normal temperatures dominating.
We should see much warmer weather in late February with above normal temperatures, it still appears.