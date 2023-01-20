 Skip to main content
January 20, PM Weather Forecast Update-

Wind gusts Thursday evening-night reached 33-52 mph with most areas seeing gusts in the 40s (mph).

We had some local dustings of snow thin glazings of ice as well.

A few flurries are possible this evening-tonight with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies & lows 26-28 & lighter west-northwest winds.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday & highs of 32-37 should give way to lows of 26-30 Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies.

East to then north & northwest winds Sunday & highs of 31-34 are expected Sunday.

Periods of snow are likely.  Looks like one round in the morning, then a couple in the afternoon.

Accumulations near 1" are expected.  Right now, it appears the heavier snowfall accumulations of 2" or more will occur west, northwest & north of our viewing area.  We will monitor any changes in the position of the band of higher accumulations.

We warm up enough to melt away the snow Monday & Tuesday with highs 34-37 & 35-40, respectively (with overnight lows in the 20s).

Wednesday-Thursday storm system looks much more impactful.

At this point, it still looks like potential of wet accumulating snowfall with strong winds (gusts +35 mph).  Heavy snowfall could occur.

I looks like the heaviest snow would occur Wednesday, then periodic snow decreasing to snow showers & flurries Thursday.  Winds should be strong even into Thursday.

After temperatures around 31-33 for a chunk of the event, we should fall to 20-25 Thursday night & remain around 22-26 Thursday itself.

The storm track is still in question to a degree, but confidence has increased on us getting accumulating snowfall from this storm system.

GEFS Ensembles in good agreement so far about Wednesday-Thursday.

