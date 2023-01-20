January 20, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this.....
More soon....
Wind gusts Thursday evening-night reached 33-52 mph with most areas seeing gusts in the 40s (mph).
We had some local dustings of snow thin glazings of ice as well.
A few flurries are possible this evening-tonight with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies & lows 26-28 & lighter west-northwest winds.
Mostly cloudy skies Saturday & highs of 32-37 should give way to lows of 26-30 Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies.
East to then north & northwest winds Sunday & highs of 31-34 are expected Sunday.
Periods of snow are likely. Looks like one round in the morning, then a couple in the afternoon.
Accumulations near 1" are expected. Right now, it appears the heavier snowfall accumulations of 2" or more will occur west, northwest & north of our viewing area. We will monitor any changes in the position of the band of higher accumulations.
We warm up enough to melt away the snow Monday & Tuesday with highs 34-37 & 35-40, respectively (with overnight lows in the 20s).
Wednesday-Thursday storm system looks much more impactful.
At this point, it still looks like potential of wet accumulating snowfall with strong winds (gusts +35 mph). Heavy snowfall could occur.
I looks like the heaviest snow would occur Wednesday, then periodic snow decreasing to snow showers & flurries Thursday. Winds should be strong even into Thursday.
After temperatures around 31-33 for a chunk of the event, we should fall to 20-25 Thursday night & remain around 22-26 Thursday itself.
The storm track is still in question to a degree, but confidence has increased on us getting accumulating snowfall from this storm system.
GEFS Ensembles in good agreement so far about Wednesday-Thursday.
45
45
45
45