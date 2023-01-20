 Skip to main content
January 20, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Snow, Wind & Bitterly Cold Weather Ahead

  • Updated
Wind gusts Thursday evening-night reached 33-52 mph with most areas seeing gusts in the 40s (mph).

We had some local dustings of snow thin glazings of ice as well.

A few flurries are possible this evening-tonight with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies & lows 26-28 & lighter west-northwest winds.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday & highs of 32-37 should give way to lows of 26-30 Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies.

East to then north & northwest winds Sunday & highs of 31-34 are expected Sunday.

Periods of snow are likely.  Looks like one round in the morning, then a couple in the afternoon.

Accumulations near 1" are expected.  Right now, it appears the heavier snowfall accumulations of 2" or more will occur west, northwest & north of our viewing area.  We will monitor any changes in the position of the band of higher accumulations.

We warm up enough to melt away the snow Monday & Tuesday with highs 34-37 & 35-40, respectively (with overnight lows in the 20s).

Wednesday-Thursday storm system looks much more impactful.

At this point, it still looks like potential of wet accumulating snowfall with strong winds (gusts +35 mph).  Heavy snowfall could occur.

I looks like the heaviest snow would occur Wednesday, then periodic snow decreasing to snow showers & flurries Thursday.  Winds should be strong even into Thursday.

After temperatures around 31-33 for a chunk of the event, we should fall to 20-25 Thursday night & remain around 22-26 Thursday itself.

The storm track is still in question to a degree, but confidence has increased on us getting accumulating snowfall from this storm system.

GEFS Ensembles in good agreement so far about Wednesday-Thursday.

A couple of Alberta Clippers & an Arctic front Friday-Saturday of next weekend & then Monday of the following week may bring minor accumulating snowfall.

Rounds of bitter cold & lots of wind will occur.

Note also multiple clippers & southern storm systems to monitor right into early February.

This will be a very active period for snow & even some ice potentially.  Wind will be an issue & surges of bitterly cold air will all combine to make late January through early February a period of highly-impactful winter weather.

Here comes the cold!  Temperatures well-below normal will be moving south, then southeastward.

Precipitation looks above normal with snow & ice.

Late February looks much warmer with even some spring-like weather & t'storms.  Rainfall looks above normal.

Cold will be gathering northwest of us early March.

Taste of winter is likely mid to part of late March.

My thoughts continue to be that colder weather may linger into the start of April, followed by sudden Spring with random 80s perhaps by April 15.

