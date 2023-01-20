 Skip to main content
January 20, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update On the Snowfall Ahead...

We have three elements to this Sunday forecast....

1.  The first of the much colder air bleeding into the West & Plains behind system.

2.  Storm system that will bring band of snow to the Plains & Corn Belt

3.  Southern system that looks to merge with Midwestern system & bring secondary band of heavier snowfall for the Ohio Valley & parts of the Midwest.

Bands of heaviest snow look to occur west, northwest & north & south & southeast of our viewing area for Sunday....

This would tend to occur as the system merger would occur east of the area & the heavier snow & better dynamics from the first system would occur west of the area.

That said, I went for near 1" here, but there could be +2" amounts west & northwest of here in Illinois & +3" amounts southeast Indiana to Ohio & Kansas could see +8".

Canadian model captures my thinking & concept pretty well.

The bigger system is still shaping up for Wednesday to perhaps Thursday.

Several inches of wet, gloppy snow (temperatures near 32) & gusts +35 mph are possible. 

It could be a situation where heavy, wet snow falls, followed by a layer of more fluffy snow as temperatures fall to the mid 20s quickly Wednesday night to Thursday.

Much colder pattern & opportunities for light, fluffy, powdery snow will then follow.  Wind will also be a big element.

We will continue to monitor.

Cold surges coming.....

The cold should bottom out in early February.  Overnight lows below 0 are expected.  Some wind chills <-20 are also expected at times.

