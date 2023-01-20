January 20, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update On the Snowfall Ahead...

We have three elements to this Sunday forecast....
1. The first of the much colder air bleeding into the West & Plains behind system.
2. Storm system that will bring band of snow to the Plains & Corn Belt
3. Southern system that looks to merge with Midwestern system & bring secondary band of heavier snowfall for the Ohio Valley & parts of the Midwest.
Bands of heaviest snow look to occur west, northwest & north & south & southeast of our viewing area for Sunday....
This would tend to occur as the system merger would occur east of the area & the heavier snow & better dynamics from the first system would occur west of the area.
That said, I went for near 1" here, but there could be +2" amounts west & northwest of here in Illinois & +3" amounts southeast Indiana to Ohio & Kansas could see +8".
Canadian model captures my thinking & concept pretty well.
The bigger system is still shaping up for Wednesday to perhaps Thursday.
Several inches of wet, gloppy snow (temperatures near 32) & gusts +35 mph are possible.
It could be a situation where heavy, wet snow falls, followed by a layer of more fluffy snow as temperatures fall to the mid 20s quickly Wednesday night to Thursday.
Much colder pattern & opportunities for light, fluffy, powdery snow will then follow. Wind will also be a big element.
We will continue to monitor.
Cold surges coming.....
The cold should bottom out in early February. Overnight lows below 0 are expected. Some wind chills <-20 are also expected at times.