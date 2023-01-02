January 2, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Dense fog this morning with storms possible tonight and tomorrow afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! The entire WLFI viewing area is currently under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM this morning. Low visibilities have been down to 1/4 of a mile and less has been observed across our region.
(Visibilities as of 7:00 AM Monday morning)
The rest of today will be cloudy with areas of mist and drizzle with light winds.
Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 50s this afternoon then rise overnight into the mid to upper 50s. Today's high temperature will likely occur just before midnight tonight.
Tonight’s Rain and Storm Potential
Heavy rain will be likely late tonight into early Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain/thundershowers will occur between 11 PM Mon to 4 AM Tues.
A few rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 30-50 mph may occur. Areas of isolated ponding and flooding cannot be ruled out for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
The rain will work out of the region by Tuesday mid-morning.
There could even be a few peaks of sunshine throughout the day and it will certainly feel like a spring-like day! Expect south wind gusts up to 20-40 mph at times throughout the day.
Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to rise into the low to mid 60s (near record warmth). We'll likely have a scattered thundershower or two in the afternoon/evening hours between 3-7 PM Tuesday afternoon with breezy conditions all day. This will be the main front that will cause these scattered showers and thundershowers.
After the cold front passes Tuesday after/evening, temperatures will then fall down into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning. Wednesday's highs will only get up to the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly to partly cloudy conditions.
Rainfall Accumulation by Wednesday Morning
Latest guidance show 0.5” to the NW and 1.50” of rain across central and southwestern portions of the WLFI viewing area. As mentioned, we may see some areas of ponding and isolated flooding in some locations.
7-Day Outlook
The rest of the week will feature near to slightly above-average temperatures. A few flurries and snow showers may be possible Thursday especially north. Little to a coating of snow may be possible. Low impacts to travel with isolated slick spots may occur.
This weekend, we’ll keep an eye on another system that may bring in a mix of rain/snow Saturday night and into Sunday. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.