January 2, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dense Fog to Rain & Storms with Record Warmth....Then Some Snow

Areas of dense fog will linger in the viewing area until near 2-3 a.m., then disperse as round of widespread rainfall & a few t'storms passes.
Before that, patchy drizzle & patchy light rain with the fog is possible.
The rainfall should exit by mid-morning tomorrow as temperatures warm to 50-62 tonight to 57-64 by mid-morning tomorrow.
Winds will also increase to gusts 30-35 mph by tomorrow morning from the south to south-southwest after being lighter & southeast to south-southeast this evening-part of tonight.
Some sunshine is possible tomorrow with highs at near/record warm levels of 62-66. A 143-year old record is in jeopardy at Greater Lafayette. The record is 64 during the record warm January of 1880. I am forecasting 65.
Winds may gust 35-40 mph from the southwest.
The severe weather risk should stay south of our area tonight with some severe storms possible with a squall line over southern Indiana.
We have the risk of an isolated severe storm or two tomorrow afternoon-evening as up to 450 J/kg ML CAPE & +200 m2/S2 3km helicity values amidst +40 knots of Bulk Shear are projected. Key to the risk will be the CAPE (per usual in these cool-season situations). A broken line of showers & storms will likely occur ahead of/with the actual surface cold front.
Overall rainfall totals of 0.75-1.40" is expected tonight-tomorrow night.
Occluding, weakening storm system then pinches off from the warm sector & warm/cold front & wobbles southeastward. With cold air aloft, some scattered snow showers are possible Thursday with west-southwest winds 13-26 mph.
This, after we see a dry slot Wednesday morning, then stratocumulus with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon. Highs of 43-46 (then falling to 38-43) are expected with west-southwest winds 15-30 mph.
Highs of 32-34 are expected Thursday. Some brief, very minor snowfall accumulation on mainly grassy & elevated surface is possible Thursday-Thursday night.
After drier weather Friday-Saturday, with highs in the 30s with lots of clouds, it still looks like a storm this upcoming weekend. It should pass most likely Saturday night-Sunday morning, but there is some degree of uncertainty on exact timing.
Current data suggests wet snow.
Using generic 10:1 ratio....24-hour total.....on all modeling........
This is just an overall look at model trends with the wet snowfall (keep in mind still lack of high confidence, but I thought the pattern looked good for it for past 7 days & modeling is now showing it):
Canadian snowfall:
U.S. GFS snowfall:
Euro snowfall:
U.S. CFS snow depth after system (January 8):
UKMET at beginning of system (not total snowfall from it, as model only goes out 144 hours.............this run doesn't encompass entire system) snowfall:
German ICON model snowfall:
Australian model depicts large area of lift & frontagenetical forcing in our region for snow. The simulated IR satellite shows this as well:
Japanese (JMA) depicts 0.20-0.30" liquid with it all being wet snow.
GDAPS is a unified UK model. It shows surface low tracking through southern Kentucky with upper jet streak over the area as upper trough pivots through. This occurs with broad isentropic lift & frontagenetical forcing over the area, resulting in accumulating snowfall.
Chinese (CMA) model is very similar:
French model is similar out to 114 hours.
So, after that, we have several dry days & temperatures eventually warm to the 40s by Thursday.
We look to get rainfall near January 15.
It looks quite mild as well with lack of much cold, cold air over the U.S., except over southern California where upper low will be digging through with snowfall down below 1500' & instability showers & t'storms with some hail will occur from L.A. to San Diego to Phoenix.
I still feel the cold will be unleashed late January to early February.
It happened in 1996 & eventually 1990 (two analog years right now). In 1990 it didn't happen until late March-April. Late March to mid-April 1990 was misery with it seeming as if Spring would never come after record warmth & record-high dew points in mid-March. I still remember our Silver Maple in bloom in late January 1990 after brutal 1989 Christmas. The trees also budded early in late February-March 1990 with Tuliptree leaves unfurling, Saucer Magnolias past peak bloom in mid-March, then it snowed & dropped to 20 back in southern Indiana as a kid.
This go-around, the timing of the Sudden Stratospheric Warming would tend to unleash it in that late January-early February time frame.
Combine that with above normal precipitation & things should get interesting winter precipitation-wise.