January 17, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Widespread Rain, Then Stair-Step Downward to Bitter Cold, Snow & Ice Ahead....

Gray weather tends to dominate for many more days to come.
After 32-36 tonight, we see 42-46 by 5 p.m. tomorrow, however, we should keep rising to 45-50 by midnight & then reach 49-54 by Thursday morning.
Temperatures then fall back to 38-46 by Thursday late afternoon-evening.
Lows of 30-33 are expected Thursday night with highs 32-36 Friday.
Widespread rainfall is likely Wednesday evening-night before it tapers & we see a break Thursday morning. A couple breaks in the clouds are even possible.
Showers follow Thursday afternoon-evening before changing to scattered snow showers Thursday night, then tapering by early Friday morning.
Breezy to windy weather will dominate late Wednesday through Thursday to Friday.
0.75-1.20" of total rainfall is expected.
Saturday is dry & mostly cloudy with highs 32-36, but we need to watch the Sunday to Monday set-up.
It looks like a system of icy mix, rain & snow. It has looked like all snow north of a Fowler to Monticello to Peru line for the past couple of days & mix southward.
It has looked to all end as snow for the area.
It could also be all snow area-wide.
It is hard to really tell right now with a high degree of confidence on the all-snow line, but just be aware of potential impactful winter weather late next weekend & Monday morning.
Another storm system with winter weather impacts is possible late next week.
It is a stair-step downward into the deep freeze for us. The cold should firmly establish late January through early February. The worst of it still looks to be in early February with temperatures easily 20 degrees below normal.
Cold the should be widespread all over the Lower 48 from California to New England, but the WORST of it with temperatures up to 40 degrees BELOW NORMAL should be in the Plains & Rockies. Texas could be hit very hard with temperatures +35 degrees below normal with strain on the power grid. Temperatures could drop way, way below normal as far south as Mexico City with unusual frosts deep into Mexico.
January 27-29 cold:
A few days later:
With this pattern, we have a good set-up for a couple of all-out winter storms & a few Alberta Clipper systems to catch us up on snowfall. Ice may also accompany one or two of the storm systems.
So, just be aware of highly-impactful winter weather late January through early February.
Although I do not think we will see -20 for actual air temperatures right now, I do expect overnights below 0 & some wind chills <-20.
Note the above normal precipitation in our area with the below to well-below normal temperatures, indicating higher risk of impactful snow & ice:
Much warmer should dominate late February. I still like 1990, 1996 as an analog.
We could see a 1996'ish situation like this in late February (we hit 70-71 on two consecutive days):
It still appears the warmth (accompanied by above normal rainfall & storminess) may linger to early March. Colder weather should dominate mid to late March with lingering chill to start April. Watch for winter weather impacts, perhaps a winter storm, in mid-March.