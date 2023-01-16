January 16, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Rain today with an active pattern ahead

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are tracking a few light rain showers and drizzle that are working into the WLFI viewing area this morning. To track the rain in your hometown today, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures this morning are all above freezing. Low temps are in the mid to upper 30s. This afternoon, temperatures will hover in the low to mid 40s but we’ll likely see our high temperature today just before midnight tonight, in the upper 40s and near 51 in spots. This is all ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight.
Winds will be gusty with South winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 to 35 mph at times.
This morning, we’ll just have scattered light rain and drizzle.
By this afternoon, heavier rain will likely develop and work eastward across our region. The heaviest rain looks like it will occur between 3 PM to 7 PM.
Most of the region will likely see a 1/4” of rain by the end of today.
Tuesday
Tomorrow, winds will continue to gust up to 35-40 mph at times as we get behind the parent low pressure that will be responsible for the rain on Monday. We may begin the day with some sunshine then turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon/evening. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s with temperatures falling by the evening back in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday
We’ll begin Wednesday with low temperatures in the mid to lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll work up into the mid 40s by the afternoon and evening.
Our next weather maker will move in by Wednesday after 3 PM to 5 PM and last through the evening into Thursday morning.
By Thursday morning, the “dry slot” of the low-pressure system will give us a brief lull in the rain for the morning/early afternoon.
Then throughout the rest of the day, scattered light rain/drizzle will be possible wrapping around the low.
As cooler air filters in behind the low, a few flurries may be possible late Thursday into Friday. Impacts from the flurries may be low since ground temperatures should be above freezing. Winds will be gusting on Friday up to 30-45 mph at times.
Rainfall, in total by Friday morning, we will be seeing roughly 0.75” to 1”+ (isolated) throughout much of the WLFI viewing area. Areas southward will see the totals on the higher end of the precipitation amounts.
7-Day Outlook
As the 2nd low pressure for the workweek departs by Friday morning, we will see high pressure work in for Friday evening and into Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday afternoon and Saturday. Depending on cloud coverage Friday night, we may see lows dip down into the mid to lower 20s which will be our next coolest morning after today.
A 3rd system could work in by Sunday-Monday beginning with rain and potentially changing over to wet snow. The timing and the track of low-pressure system are still uncertain but we’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the rest of the week.
Temperatures stay slightly above average with highs in the mid to upper 30s for next Mon-Wed. Long-range guidance shows more winter-like temperatures returning by the end of next week and into the weekend of January 28-29. Stay tuned!