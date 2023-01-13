January 13, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this!
Late Jan-early Feb
Big stratospheric warming event over Siberia....
Even if the event does not translate over North America, another "Ridge Bridge" may develop to act as a dam release to lead to cross-polar flow. This would allow the cold with temperatures 40 to 50 degrees below normal in Siberia to flow southeastward.
MJO pattern would also assist as storms go way, way north into the Bering Sea as strong 8-2-1 octants emerge.
Positive NAO now going briefly neutral then positive again next week, looks to shift to negative phase after January 22, signaling Greenland Blocking to assist in cold deliverance.
Some model ensemble members go way, way negative with AO late January to early February, as well to assist in the cold deliverance to bring us temperatures +25 degrees below normal with snow.
Late February is still expected to turn spring-like for a time. Cold supply will have been bled & in a truly 1996-ish pattern, 60s to 70 cannot 100% be ruled out if this verifies. That would tend to occur after February 22.
Cold intensifies & makes migration southeastward to impact us after March 10 with January-type weather.
So mild to warm pattern should give way to big change with persistence of colder weather lingering in bursts through late March to start of April.
Like 1996, we should then suddenly emerge out of it by April 12, but with the colder air aloft lingering, severe weather risk may rapidly increase.
1990 saw the mild pattern linger through much of March before taking late March through early & mid April. We couldn't even get above 60 until late April. In this case, I think the big below normal anomalies would occur mid-March & at times up to start of April, then we should see gradually warmer trend.