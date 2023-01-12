January 12, 6 PM Weather Forecast-Some Snow Showers, Then More Rainfall Ahead....Cold & Accumulating Snow Looming at the Horizon, However....

Working on this!
75% of the days since December 1 have been mostly cloudy to cloudy!
We look to have only 1 partly cloudy day out of the next 12, based on the latest analysis.
Despite all the cloudiness, precipitation is running 30-60% of normal over the southeastern half of the area. It is a bit better in the northwestern areas with up to 90% of the normal precipitation for that period.
Nonetheless, long-term overall abnormal dryness continues that dates back to late Spring.
A scattered of rain/snow, then snow showers tonight-tomorrow will occur with windy weather (north-northwest to northwest gusts 35-42 mph at times).
This will be a combination of snow showers on the backside of our storm system & lake effect.
Some areas will see their grass, roof tops & car tops whitened.
After partly cloudy skies Saturday with much less wind, we cloud up Sunday with winds picking up from the southwest. Gusts by afternoon may run up to 34 mph.
Two systems next week will bring widespread rainfall with strong southwest winds.
One passes Monday to part of Tuesday, followed by widespread rainfall later next week. Both will be warm systems for us with around 50 to well into the 50s for highs.
The cold coming will not all come at once like back in December. It will be a stair-step process.
First wave comes in next weekend to early that following week with potential of snow & mix.
Note the cold looming by later next week to next weekend:
It is interesting that the first surge(s) of cold will tend to hit the central & western U.S. & then expand eastward & worsen with time.
First cold coming into central Plains by end of next week:
Pattern supports clippers & clipper/southern storm mergers, leading to much increased potential of accumulating snowfall here.
Stair-step of stronger & stronger Arctic highs will move southeastward.
Brutal cold should bottom out in early February with lows below 0 & wind chills less than <-20.
An extensive snow pack will also develop.
Once that supply is bled, however, late February looks nice & mild right now.
This could last right into early March.
A blend of 1996 & 1990 look good for these trends.
70(s) is not off the table in early March & temperatures well into the 60s aren't off the table in late February.
However, 1996 saw things tank mid to late March & in 1990 late March to early April was awful.
So, thoughts are still trending toward a round of rough winter weather in mid-March & continued lingering bursts of cold late March to the start of April (then change toward warmth by April 12).