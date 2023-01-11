January 11, 5:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Drizzle & Fog to Rain Then Some Snow....Then the Mild Rains Shift to Bitter Cold & Snow Down the Road, Though

California's atmospheric river is re-invigorated once more, resulting in more major flooding.
However, note how it is shifting north in the central Pacific. This is a key sign of a weather change we have been talking about getting underway.
That shift in the atmospheric river shows a shifting in the MJO.
The deepest convection (heavy rainfall & t'storms) is now showing a shift westward towards India. This is a clear sign of a shift in the MJO towards phases 8-2-1. Those phases are cold phases for us with winter storm pattern followed by clipper pattern, then drier weather amidst all of that cold.
The recent phases with the California atmospheric river & our very mild pattern is a result of MJO phases that are in mild octants (or phases) for us.
In this shift we see deep storms shift toward Alaska & a big upper ridge develop in the western U.S. This, in turn (with upper ridge & blocking over Greenland) result in the gate of cold being opened southward.
Areas of drizzle & fog are likely this evening-tonight with winds cranking up from the northeast late.
Dense Fog Advisory is up just southeast of the viewing area. There are indications that some of this dense fog will migrate northward over the coming hours.
I-65/SR 47 Sheridan/Thorntown exit:
Rain is expected tomorrow, but the heaviest will occur south & southeast of our area.
It looks like 0.15-0.70" (northwest to southeast) rather than 0.50-1" rainfall.
It will be a windy day, mainly later in the day, with east to northeast winds becoming north then northwest. Gusts 35-43 mph are expected later in the day with sustained winds at 18-26 mph.
Temperatures will fall from 40-47 in the morning to 33-38 by 5 p.m., then 31-34 by 10 p.m.
Rain will go to rain/snow then some snow.
Scattered snow showers are expected Friday with mix of it on the back side of our storm system & lake effect.
After 27-31 in the morning, highs of 30-34 are expected in the afternoon with northwest winds gusting 33-41 mph (sustained winds at 17-21 mph).
Two systems pass next week with rain & near 50 to the 50s. Any severe weather risk will set up south of our area.
One the second one (late next week) passes, it turns a bit colder (highs 30s).
The change then impacts us with the first big batch of cold arriving behind this rain & snow system.
Another system will likely follow that may end up being a winter storm as clipper & southern storm system merge.
This all occurs after January 22.
It still looks like bitter cold in three surges after January 22 through early February (with above normal snowfall), then mild spring surge late February to early March. Winter surge with snow/ice is expected mid-March with cold surges into late March, then mild & spring-like start to April.
We should be out of the La Nina & neutral by Spring & in weak traditional El Nino by September & weak to moderate El Nino Winter 2023-24. Potential is there for moderate to strong El Nino Winter 2024-25.