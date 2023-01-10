January 10, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Lots of Rain Ahead with Some Snow & Arctic Blast Still Ahead...

Today was the first mostly sunny day since December 4 & the first mostly sunny day with an afternoon high above 50 since November 23.
We had a +50 high on December 3, but that occurred at midnight & the actual afternoon high was in the 30s.
______________________________________________
Dry air scoured out the clouds today as the moist bias of the low levels continues into its second day (in data we use in modeling for forecasting). Both yesterday & today looked cloudier in data & model solutions, but the dry air has been much more pronounced.
This has allowed for more sunshine & for temperatures today to reach 46-52, rather than the predicted 43-47.
Clouds thicken tonight, but the new mesoscale data shows the new runs handling the drier air better & less moist bias in the low levels.
So, we should be fog-free through tomorrow morning with lows 32-36.
Overcast skies tomorrow & lowering stratus cloud deck will turn into areas of drizzle & fog in the afternoon through evening (as warm, moist air overrides from the Gulf of Mexico).
Highs of 47-51 are expected with south-southeast to south winds.
Drizzle & fog continues into tomorrow with steadier rain arriving Thursday morning.
Thursday is a rainy, windy day with gusts 34-42 mph from the east to northeast to north, then northwest. Highs of 40-46 in the morning should drop to the low to mid 30s by evening with rain mixing with & then changing to some snow.
Thursday night-Friday look blustery & colder with some scattered snow showers possible & 27-30 Friday night giving way to highs of 31-35 Friday (with lots of clouds).
Total liquid from this system should run 0.50-1" with highest amounts southeast & lowest northwest part of the viewing area.
Two other systems will follow with rain & 50s; one Monday-Tuesday & the other Thursday-Friday.
Between the two, 1.10-2" rainfall is possible.
We then get our first Arctic front & lay down snow after January 22:
First wave of cold looks to dive south, then migrate east:
Another surge should move southward & opportunities for snow will continue:
Note the southern storm track which is good for snow here & note how California dries out with the pattern change:
Looks like the worst of the cold will be in early February, still (with temperatures to +25 degrees below normal).
Cold retreats after mid-February: