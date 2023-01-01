 Skip to main content
January 1, PM Weather Forecast Update-143-Year Old Record In Jeopardy Tuesday

Where will winter be over the next few days?  West & north of our area!

TONIGHT-MONDAY:

Areas of dense fog is likely tonight with patchy drizzle & patchy light rain.  Lows will vary 38-49 from north to south.

Highs of 50-60 are expected by tomorrow evening with patchy to areas of fog & some patchy drizzle & patchy light rain.  Winds look southeast at 5-11 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY NIGHT:

The fog may become widespread & dense tomorrow evening-night with drizzle & increasing rain.  Winds will be southeast to south, increasing to 10-20 mph.

Rainfall & some t'storms then become widespread & pass largely between 12 a.m. & 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.  There is the risk of an isolated embedded severe storm.

Temperatures should run 57-62 Tuesday night with increasing south to southeast winds to 22-36 mph.

After all of that rainfall tapers Tuesday morning, some sunshine is possible for a truly Spring-like day!  Southwest winds will run 25-40 mph.

The actual cold front should pass in the late afternoon-evening with some scattered showers & t'storms possible along the front.

Near/record warmth is expected with highs 61-66!

I am forecasting 65 currently at Greater Lafayette, breaking the record high of 64 set way back in 1880!

Once the front goes through, winds will be more westerly & decrease to 15-25 mph.

Lows of 35-40 are expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY:

Skies look mostly cloudy Wednesday-Thursday, but partly cloudy Friday.  Winds will become northwest, but not too strong at 15-25 mph.

There is the potential of some flurries & scattered snow showers now on Thursday as the weakening low wobbles southeastward.

Highs will run in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

