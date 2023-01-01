January 1, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-143-Year Old Record In Jeopardy Tuesday, Window for Wet Snow & Bitter Cold In Late January to Early February (with a Look Into Next Summer, As Well)...

Where will winter be over the next few days? West & north of our area!
TONIGHT-MONDAY:
Areas of dense fog is likely tonight with patchy drizzle & patchy light rain. Lows will vary 38-49 from north to south.
Highs of 50-60 are expected by tomorrow evening with patchy to areas of fog & some patchy drizzle & patchy light rain. Winds look southeast at 5-11 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY NIGHT:
The fog may become widespread & dense tomorrow evening-night with drizzle & increasing rain. Winds will be southeast to south, increasing to 10-20 mph.
Rainfall & some t'storms then become widespread & pass largely between 12 a.m. & 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. There is the risk of an isolated embedded severe storm, but the better severe weather risk will occur southwest & south of our area.
Temperatures should run 57-62 Tuesday night with increasing south to southeast winds to 22-36 mph.
After all of that rainfall tapers Tuesday morning, some sunshine is possible for a truly Spring-like day! Southwest winds will run 25-40 mph.
The actual cold front should pass in the late afternoon-evening with some scattered showers & t'storms possible along the front.
Near/record warmth is expected with highs 61-66!
I am forecasting 65 currently at Greater Lafayette, breaking the record high of 64 set way back in 1880!
Once the front goes through, winds will be more westerly & decrease to 15-25 mph.
Lows of 35-40 are expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY:
Skies look mostly cloudy Wednesday-Thursday, but partly cloudy Friday. Winds will become northwest, but not too strong at 15-25 mph.
There is the potential of flurries & scattered snow showers now on Thursday as the weakening low wobbles southeastward.
Highs will run in the 30s with lows in the 20s.
NEXT WEEKEND:
We will watch next Saturday night-Sunday. There is a potential system that could bring wet snow. We will see. There is considerable uncertainty, but we still have a shot at wet snow.
Canadian, Euro, analogs are pro-snow, U.S. GFS, CFS are no-snow mode.
MID-JANUARY PERIOD:
After that, it is a big surge of mid-January warmth. 50s & 60s are possible again.
Lots of wind with a round of some showers & t'storms are also likely.
LATE JANUARY-EARLY FEBRUARY:
We should cycle back to cold late January to early February. We could end up well below normal with actual air temperatures dropping below 0 & wind chills <-20. It will likely come in two surges.
We will go again from warm, wet MJO phases to the cold 8, 1, 2 phases (note the purple line):
NAO, AO trend - while EPO trends - & PNA +........all signaling COLD times ahead.
I can tell you that most models do not have an inkling of it. U.S. CFS trends that way like 1989-90 winter where it was brutal mid to late December, then there was a lack of winter until end of March to April. Only 1" of snow fell at the Purdue Airport after Christmas 1989. Trace amounts occurred late March to early- & mid-April.
I still think is bears more resemblance to 1996 flip back to cold than 1990.
There is a disconnect in the Euro between what it forecasts in the mean temperature & the evident Sudden Stratospheric Warming episode in the Arctic that should surge in the coming week.
This implies the break down of the current right Polar Vortex with cold, cold stratosphere to more flaccid, loose Polar Vortex by late January. This will allow cold to freely move southward.
10hPa (about 19 miles up) mean temperature anomalies for January 9-16:
We should also lay down a snow pack as multiple snow & snow/ice systems pass through.
It is definitely a good set-up for an active winter weather period.
Big, cold upper trough should set up from the Pacific Northwest & Rockies to the Southeast U.S. Above normal precipitation should occur from Texas to our area.
LATE FEBRUARY-MARCH:
Like 1996, I do see a big thaw & warm-up then in late February.
In '96, after Moderate traditional to more Modoki La Nina, we were in the process of transitioning into the 1997-98 Super Nino. It is apparent we have a BIG El Nino ahead 2023-24.
I think it could very well be a situation like this (Purdue Airport daily weather records January 31-February 28, 1996 (we will just have more snow on the ground, rather than just 1"):
|LAFAYETTE PURDUE UNIVERSITY AP (IN)
|USW00014835
|1996-01-31
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|8
|-7
|1996-02-01
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|14
|-4
|1996-02-02
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|3
|-7
|1996-02-03
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|5
|-14
|1996-02-04
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|4
|-14
|1996-02-05
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|26
|-2
|1996-02-06
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|36
|4
|1996-02-07
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|41
|30
|1996-02-08
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|51
|35
|1996-02-09
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|29
|1996-02-10
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|61
|37
|1996-02-11
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|38
|31
|1996-02-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|31
|22
|1996-02-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|21
|1996-02-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|37
|29
|1996-02-15
|0.00
|0.2
|0
|33
|21
|1996-02-16
|0.00
|0.0
|M
|30
|17
|1996-02-17
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|32
|20
|1996-02-18
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|32
|10
|1996-02-19
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|52
|31
|1996-02-20
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|57
|38
|1996-02-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|34
|1996-02-22
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|46
|37
|1996-02-23
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|40
|1996-02-24
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|35
|1996-02-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|66
|39
|1996-02-26
|0.44
|0.0
|0
|71
|50
|1996-02-27
|0.38
|0.0
|0
|70
|31
|1996-02-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|31
|16
Thoughts are that the warmth lingers into early March, overall, then the bottom falls out mid-March with snow &/or ice episode(s):
|LAFAYETTE PURDUE UNIVERSITY AP (IN)
|USW00014835
|1996-03-10
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|18
|1996-03-11
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|48
|27
|1996-03-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|55
|29
|1996-03-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|63
|36
|1996-03-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|70
|36
|1996-03-15
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|57
|36
|1996-03-16
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|30
|1996-03-17
|T
|0.0
|0
|51
|28
|1996-03-18
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|53
|26
|1996-03-19
|0.40
|4.0
|0
|43
|33
|1996-03-20
|0.20
|2.0
|1
|33
|27
|1996-03-21
|T
|T
|1
|32
|23
|1996-03-22
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|18
|1996-03-23
|T
|0.0
|0
|49
|21
|1996-03-24
|0.29
|0.0
|0
|63
|38
|1996-03-25
|0.06
|T
|0
|58
|22
|1996-03-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|34
|16
|1996-03-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|18
|1996-03-28
|T
|0.0
|0
|53
|32
|1996-03-29
|T
|0.0
|0
|56
|36
|1996-03-30
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|40
|1996-03-10
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|18
|1996-03-11
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|48
|27
|1996-03-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|55
|29
|1996-03-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|63
|36
|1996-03-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|70
|36
|1996-03-15
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|57
|36
|1996-03-16
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|30
|1996-03-17
|T
|0.0
|0
|51
|28
|1996-03-18
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|53
|26
|1996-03-19
|0.40
|4.0
|0
|43
|33
|1996-03-20
|0.20
|2.0
|1
|33
|27
|1996-03-21
|T
|T
|1
|32
|23
|1996-03-22
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|18
|1996-03-23
|T
|0.0
|0
|49
|21
|1996-03-24
|0.29
|0.0
|0
|63
|38
|1996-03-25
|0.06
|T
|0
|58
|22
|1996-03-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|34
|16
|1996-03-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|18
|1996-03-28
|T
|0.0
|0
|53
|32
|1996-03-29
|T
|0.0
|0
|56
|36
|1996-03-30
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|40
1971, an analog late winter-early Spring saw actually two bursts of winter March 11-24.
|LAFAYETTE PURDUE UNIVERSITY AP (IN)
|USW00014835
|1971-03-11
|0.31
|2.1
|0
|35
|29
|1971-03-12
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|57
|29
|1971-03-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|52
|36
|1971-03-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|65
|43
|1971-03-15
|0.49
|T
|0
|64
|37
|1971-03-16
|T
|T
|0
|37
|29
|1971-03-17
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|42
|22
|1971-03-18
|0.03
|0.0
|0
|45
|29
|1971-03-19
|0.20
|0.2
|0
|46
|32
|1971-03-20
|T
|T
|T
|39
|27
|1971-03-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|55
|27
|1971-03-22
|0.02
|0.2
|0
|40
|27
|1971-03-23
|T
|T
|0
|29
|22
|1971-03-24
|T
|T
|0
|34
|23
|1971-03-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|39
|26
|1971-03-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|47
|28
|1971-03-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|53
|34
|1971-03-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|55
|38
|1971-03-29
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|42
|31
|1971-03-30
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|53
|24
|1971-03-31
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|71
|40
|1971-03-11
|0.31
|2.1
|0
|35
|29
|1971-03-12
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|57
|29
|1971-03-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|52
|36
|1971-03-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|65
|43
|1971-03-15
|0.49
|T
|0
|64
|37
|1971-03-16
|T
|T
|0
|37
|29
|1971-03-17
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|42
|22
|1971-03-18
|0.03
|0.0
|0
|45
|29
|1971-03-19
|0.20
|0.2
|0
|46
|32
|1971-03-20
|T
|T
|T
|39
|27
|1971-03-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|55
|27
|1971-03-22
|0.02
|0.2
|0
|40
|27
|1971-03-23
|T
|T
|0
|29
|22
|1971-03-24
|T
|T
|0
|34
|23
|1971-03-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|39
|26
|1971-03-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|47
|28
|1971-03-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|53
|34
|1971-03-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|55
|38
|1971-03-29
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|42
|31
|1971-03-30
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|53
|24
|1971-03-31
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|71
|40
APRIL TO AUGUST:
I took 1956, 1971, 1990, 1996:
MAX & MINIMUM TEMPERATURES AT THE PURDUE AIRPORT:
YEAR....MAX TEMPERATURE/MIN TEMPERATURE FOR SUMMER (JUNE-AUGUST) & DATES THEY OCCURRED:
1956.....96 July 2/43 August 25 (Record Cool)
1971.....96 June 27/47 July 31, August 12, August 29 (Some Record Cool)
1990.....94 July 5/41 June 5 (Near Record Cool)
1996.....97 June 30/47 June 5
Shows April-May below normal precipitation northwest, wetter than normal southeast half of the viewing area overall when all averaged together (trend of unusually wet conditions across southern Indiana & the Ohio Valley in Spring):
April-May average temperatures trended below normal in those years, however, it is noteworthy that July tended to be the cooler, wettest month of the three in the data, while June trended warmer & drier than normal. August was normal temperature- & precipitation-wise.
June-Augusts trended cooler than normal overall in these years.
Those Summers trended near normal to slightly below normal precipitation-wise here.
Again, July was wet, June drier, August trended normal.
We will continue to monitor!