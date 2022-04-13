Jane Doe identified after 30 years

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain
and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Jane Doe identified after 30 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Boone County Jane Doe

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A breakthrough has been made in a Boone County cold case, and investigators called a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Jane Doe found by a farmer in a creek off of I-65 in 1992 has been identified. 30 years later, she is found to be Margaret Ann Sniegowski Junior of Toledo, Ohio. 

The Boone County Sheriff's Department sent her DNA to a lab called Othram which used genetic genealogy to link Maggie's DNA with that of her sister, which was found because she submitted DNA for an ancestry tracing test. 

Sheriff Mike Nielsen said this case has been a priority during his time as sheriff. Now, with Maggie's identity known and her family notified, the department can move on to identifying who committed this crime. That's a goal Sheriff Nielsen described as a promise he intends to keep. Maggie's brother and his family do not know how their sister ended up in Central Indiana. 

"There's hope out there for people that don't know where your family members might be, and I can tell you that I'm living proof," Nielsen said.  "Now the work begins to find the low-life people that did this. Person (or) people. Anybody that knows my family knows that we don't forget."

Investigators say the initial autopsy report does not specify how Maggie died. The sheriff would not share whether they found other DNA on Maggie's body. 

