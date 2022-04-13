Jane Doe identified after 30 years

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A breakthrough has been made in a Boone County cold case, and investigators called a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The Jane Doe found by a farmer in a creek off of I-65 in 1992 has been identified. 30 years later, she is found to be Margaret Ann Sniegowski Junior of Toledo, Ohio.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department sent her DNA to a lab called Othram which used genetic genealogy to link Maggie's DNA with that of her sister, which was found because she submitted DNA for an ancestry tracing test.
Sheriff Mike Nielsen said this case has been a priority during his time as sheriff. Now, with Maggie's identity known and her family notified, the department can move on to identifying who committed this crime. That's a goal Sheriff Nielsen described as a promise he intends to keep. Maggie's brother and his family do not know how their sister ended up in Central Indiana.
"There's hope out there for people that don't know where your family members might be, and I can tell you that I'm living proof," Nielsen said. "Now the work begins to find the low-life people that did this. Person (or) people. Anybody that knows my family knows that we don't forget."
Investigators say the initial autopsy report does not specify how Maggie died. The sheriff would not share whether they found other DNA on Maggie's body.