Jaden Ivey drafted 5th overall by the Detroit Pistons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Jaden Ivey has just been drafted in the first round of the NBA draft. Ivey was drafted fifth overall and will be heading to Detroit where he will begin his rookie year with the Pistons.
Ivey was a shoo-in to be a top-five pick in many mock drafts before the draft took place tonight.
In fact, Ivey’s top-five pick is the earliest a Purdue athlete has been picked since Glenn Robinson went number one overall in 1994.
Only two other Purdue players have been picked in the top five of the NBA draft. Bulbs Ehlers was chosen third in 1947 and Joe Barry Carroll was the number one overall pick selected in 1980.
The last Boilermaker drafted was Carsen Edwards in 2019. He was the 33 overall pick from the Philadelphia
Let’s look back at what helped the young sophomore get this far.
Ivey was an immeasurable part of Purdue’s offense for the last two seasons.
He started in 46 out of 52 games played and has averaged over 28.6 minutes per game.
During his freshman year campaign, Ivey shined bright in the second half of the season. He was named Big Ten freshman of the week twice and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team at the end of the year.
He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and had 1.9 assists per game.
In his NCAA tournament debut against North Texas, Ivey scored 26 points against the Eagles. That was the second-most points scored by a Big Ten freshman during their first year in the national tournament.
After the season ended, Ivey helped Team USA compete during the summer at the FIBA U19 World Cup. There, he averaged 2.1 assists, 12.3 points, and 1.6 steals while playing 16 minutes per game.
He helped Team USA claim gold in the summer of 2021.
Looking at sophomore year, Ivey shined even brighter.
He averaged playing 31.4 minutes per game while shooting 46% from the field and 17.3 points per game.
He scored the most points against Indiana State where he recorded 27 points.
Ivey claimed All-American honors and was selected to the first-team NABC. He was also selected to the First Team All-Big Ten as well.
Overall at Purdue Ivey had 880 points, 153 assists, 252 rebounds, and 50 steals in two years.
Ivey is also the first player from South Bend to be picked in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Ivey comes from a family of athletes.
His mother Niele Ivey was an All-American player at Notre Dame and played professionally with the Indiana Fever, Detroit Shock, and the Phoenix Mercury.
She currently is the Fighting Irish women’s basketball head coach.
Ivey’s father, Javin Hunter, was the sixth-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft and went to play with the Baltimore Ravens.