Jaden Ivey discusses NBA rookie year and Purdue

Purdue fans showed out to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to see former Boilermaker Jaden Ivey face the Indiana Pacers.
Ivey dropped 29 points, a team-high, helping the Pistons past the Pacers, 122-115.
Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with the Detroit rookie after the game.
Q: Jaden, standout rookie season for you so far in the NBA, putting up numbers like Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Allen Iverson, how have you been able to find much success in your first year?
A: I think just hard work, perseverance, sticking to the game plan, trusting myself, having confidence in myself and being able to play for the Detroit Pistons. It doesn't get better than that. Having great people around me, great organization. It doesn't just come down to one person. It comes down to this whole squad behind me. I couldn't do it without them and my teammates as well. So I'm just very thankful to be at this or with this organization and every single day I cherish.
Q: I know you're adjusting to the 82 game NBA schedule, but did you have anytime to watch Purdue this season? And did you think with you leaving, Trevion, Sasha, Eric, all leaving, that they'd be able to accomplish what they did this season?
A: Yes, I did. They have a great coach in Coach Painter. Anything is possible with a great coach like him. So what they've done, accomplished this season is all testament to the great coaching staff that Coach Painter has put together. That's the reason why.
Q: And then your mom has a familiar face joining her at Notre Dame, former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsbury. How cool is it to see him joining your mom and taking over in South Bend?
A: It's very cool. He was there my freshman year at Purdue, and he's watched me grow along the way and helped me along the way as well. That's the back door. I walked two minutes to Notre Dame. My mom lives two minutes away from there, so to be able to see him, along with my mother is going to be dope for sure.