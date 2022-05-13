Jackson Anthrop completes his first day of Colts Rookie Mini Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Day 1 of the Colts Rookie Mini Camp has officially ended.
27 athletes were trying out for a chance to get on the Colts final roster, including a very familiar face. Jackson Anthrop completed his first day of the Colts Rookie Mini Camp, and he said that he felt today went well, but there is always room for improvement.
Anthrop was all over the field today participating in many drills. Currently, he's listed on the Colts Roster as a wide receiver, but things could definitely change.
In fact, we saw Anthrop participating in special teams drills once practice was called. He said he's trying to showcase how versatile of a player he is. That way, he can compete on the field wherever, and against whomever.
"Yeah it's good. I mean, you get to compete against some of the best guys in college ball you went against. These other guys are looking to get a job. So you know you guys are competing going as hard as you can so, it's good it's fun, it's good competition. You look forward to doing stuff like this," Frank Reich said.
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach, Frank Reich said that he was proud of the work everyone put in Friday's training. Reich also said that he was looking for consistency, athletic movement, and speed.
Friday's practice focused primarily on the fundamentals, which is something the Colts focus on as a whole. Reich adds that he's happy with how the training went, and he's looking forward to the rest of the weekend.
"I thought the guys looked good really in all three phases. We really focused on fundamentals and technique," Reich said. "We kept things real simple today. Real simple in all three phases. We really just wanted give the guys a chance to make a good first impression."
Anthrop has two more days to prove himself and get signed. We will know more about where he stands as the Rookie mini camp continues.