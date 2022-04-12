Ivy Tech's upcoming open house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - "I want to make some noise on this campus. It's been a little quiet the last couple years," said Sara Certano.
Certano is anxious to get back to showing students how she remembers her community college once was.
"I want to showcase it all! That's really the way I feel about it. Ivy Tech is a great place and I want other people to see that," she said.
Certano is the Assistant Director of Admissions at Ivy Tech Community College, an institution that has seen a significant decline in student enrollment since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The world stopped for two years and they didn't make the step to go to college or make the decision or delayed it. So in the area, we have about twelve hundred students that didn't make the decision to go anywhere," she said.
Twelve hundred students. A number that motivated Ivy Tech to initiate an open house entitled "First Step to Finish". The event's goal is to help prospective students take the first step toward their future.
"It's important to this community and our college as a chance to showcase what programs we offer, how we can help students. We've got all these other things around us that people don't realize we have. If the student suddenly can't find a laptop or suddenly needs a bag of groceries or a Mobile Food Pantry, those are all things that we offer that people don't realize we're doing," said Certano.
The open house will give visitors the opportunity to meet academic advisors, program chairs, attend a financial aid workshop, and learn about the variety of student clubs and organizations offered on campus. Prospective students can also learn about the future careers they could specialize in, after graduating from one of their offered programs.
"That little quick credential, that little certificate that can get them into that next better job or get them started into an associate's degree that gets them a job or into the next institution like Purdue or I.U. or wherever. I'm looking for a spark that turns into a wildfire," Certano said.
The open house will take place on campus at Ivy Hall on Tuesday, April 26th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Ivy Tech is proud that in a class, you can see students from age eighteen to sixty plus. They believe that education is for everyone.