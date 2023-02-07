Ivy Tech Lafayette campus offering free massage clinics

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local residents can take advantage of free massage sessions on the Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette campus. The Lafayette campus is once again offering free massage therapy sessions.
The services to the public help students in the Therapeutic Massage programs learn real world skills they can use in their careers following graduation.
According to a released statement, sessions available include a 50-minute full-body Swedish massage, 40-minute chair massage, and 45-minute hand and foot session with reflexology.
The clinic will open online scheduling of appointments today at 5:00 p.m. at Lafayette.clinicsense.com.
Appointments are available beginning February 14 and on subsequent Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesdays from 12:45-4:00 pm. And Thursdays from 12:45-4:00 pm when school is in session.
Cancellations are frequent; clients should check the website often.