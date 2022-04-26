Ivy Tech gets $2m for School of Nursing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The School of Nursing at Ivy Tech just received a two million dollar Community Benefit Partnership grant from North Central Health Services. A grant that Dean Sandra Fights says, will enhance their program in a dramatic way.
"It's a dream. We're going to be able to grow our our department in terms of the number of students we bring in each year, which means we're going to be able to graduate more nurses and send them out to the workforce," said Fights.
In terms of what the funds will be used for, Fights says technology for nursing-specific activities and an increase in staff hires will be at the top of her list.
"One of the things that's really important in nursing today is that we have high fidelity simulation activities, where we can practice taking care of patients in a safe environment for the students to learn," said Fights.
CEO of North Central Health Services, Stephanie Long, felt that granting this amount of money was essential.
"Certainly the majority of graduates from Ivy Tech stay and work in our region. And so we are hopeful that all of the healthcare entities and providers in our community will benefit from this expansion. Our community health needs assessment identified a gap in healthcare workforce. And so as we work to try to impact that area, this grant just made perfect sense," said Long.
That gap, Dean Fights, knows all too well.
"There is a significant shortage in nurses across the nation and in Lafayette. We hope over a four year period to grow our program by around 36 percent. So we're hopeful that that will help impact the community in a very direct way," said Fights.
Now there are three paths to become a nurse at the community college, one being a track from military medic to RN. Ivy Tech makes sure that if at any point in a student's journey they'd like to become an RN there is a way to reach their goal.