Ivey, Williams, Stefanovic hope to Hear name called at NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Former Purdue stars Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic hope to hear their names called at the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The draft will be televised by ESPN, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
PRE-DRAFT NOTES
- Purdue has had 50 players previously selected in the NBA Draft.
- There have been eight Boilermakers drafted under head coach Matt Painter as Carl Landry (2007; 31), JaJuan Johnson 2011; 27), E'Twaun Moore (2011; 55), Robbie Hummel (2012; 58), A.J. Hammons (2016; 46), Caleb Swanigan (2017; 26), Vince Edwards (2018; 52) and Carsen Edwards (2019; 33) have all been selected.
- After having a player selected in four straight NBA Drafts from 2016-19, Purdue will have a player selected for the first time since the 2019 Draft (Carsen Edwards).
- Jaden Ivey is projected to be selected in the top five, making him Purdue's highest NBA Draft pick since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 in 1994. Should Ivey go in the top 10, he would become the seventh top-10 pick in Purdue history (1 – Glenn Robinson, 1994; 6 – Russell Cross, 1983; 10 – Keith Edmonson, 1982; 1 – Joe Barry Carroll, 1980; 8 – Herm Gilliam, 1969; 8 – Terry Dischinger, 1962).
- Purdue has had two players selected in 12 previous drafts (2011, 1988, 1982, 1980, 1977, 1972, 1969, 1966, 1959, 1952, 1950, 1947). It has never had three players selected in one draft.
- Since 1977, Purdue is the only Big Ten team and one of eight schools nationally with multiple No. 1 NBA Draft picks (Purdue, LSU, Kentucky - 3, North Carolina, Georgetown, Kansas, UNLV, Duke - 3).
- Since the 2016 NBA Draft, Purdue has had three players drafted that ranked No. 75 or lower in the 247Sports high school recruit rankings (A.J. Hammons, Vince Edwards, Carsen Edwards). The total is sixth in the country in that span, but all three players eligible to be drafted were ranked lower than 75th in their final high school recruit rankings (Jaden Ivey – 89th; Trevion Williams – 154th; Sasha Stefanovic – 374th).
- With Jaden Ivey expected to go in the top 5, there have been 16 "2-and-done" players selected in the top five in the NBA Draft since 2000. Nine of the players were selected in the top 3, most recently Ja Morant in 2019 (2nd).
- Jaden Ivey is the son of Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Niele Ivey, who spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies. Niele was an All-America selection at Notre Dame and played five seasons in the WNBA. Niele was drafted No. 19 by the Indiana Fever in the 2001 WNBA Draft.
- Jaden and Niele Ivey will be the second mother-son combo to be selected in the NBA and WNBA Draft, joining Javale (18th - 2008) and Pamela McGee (2nd - 1997).
- Sasha Stefanovic is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father, Lou, who was drafted No. 97 by the Seattle Supersonics in the 1985 NBA Draft.