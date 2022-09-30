 Skip to main content
IURC approves rate hike

  Updated
Duke Energy

INDIANA (WLFI) — Duke Energy customers are being hit with another rate hike.   

This time, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved Duke's request for a 7.2% rate increase.

It's the second rate hike in a matter of months. The change goes into effect in October.

Duke Energy says the latest increase will cost average users more than $11 a month. The company cited higher-than-expected fuel costs that weren't in line with previous projections.

This comes after Duke requested, and state regulators approved, a 16% rate hike.

That went into effect in July.

