IU Health donates AEDs to LFD

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department has a new batch of expensive life-saving equipment.
It's all thanks to a donation from the IU Health Foundation. The Foundation donated nine new Automatic External Defibrillators, or AEDs to Lafayette Fire on Friday.
Fire Chief Richard Doyle said the department responds to more heart attacks than the general public knows about.
"You have a very small window of survival if you have a heart attack. We need to be wherever you're at within four minutes, and if we can bring with us a piece of equipment that can increase your life-expectancy, you really can't put a dollar amount on that," Doyle said.
The nine new AEDs replace aging devices across the city.