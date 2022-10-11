IU Health Arnett celebrates 100 year anniversary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local hospital has reached a major milestone.
IU Health Arnett is celebrating its 100 year anniversary of serving the Greater Lafayette community.
During its tenure, IU Health Arnett boasts the first trained cardiologist, the first Urgent Care, and the first Level III trauma center. The hospital employs nearly 350 people and provides 191 patient beds.
Notable faces like West Lafayette mayor John Dennis and Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh were in attendance at today's ceremony. IU Health West Central Region President, Art Vasquez says the culture is as strong as it was in the beginning.
Their vision was rooted in culture, and I would say over the years, that culture has remained. This is a close-knit, community-driven organization," Vasquez said. "We have physicians here that are committed to the community, committed to the health and wellness of the community, we have team members here, we've had leaders over the years. So it's just been a remarkable place that culture has sustained the test of time."
The hospital was founded by Dr. Arett Campbell Arnett and Dr. Franklin Smith Crockett as the Arnett-Crockett clinic in 1922.
It was one of America's first multispecialty clinics.