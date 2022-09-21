IU Arnett offering flu shots

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — IU Health Arnett is offering patients multiple ways to get a flu shot this year.
They have opened up multiple time-slots for patients to get the vaccine.
Patients 12 or older can get it at the Retail Pharmacy in IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. No appointments are necessary.
They are open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and also on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For children under the age of 12, parents can take their kids to clinics that will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You must schedule an appointment.
