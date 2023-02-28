 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

It's time to win or go home: IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament starts today

  • 0
sectionals round 1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school boys basketball is coming to a close. The postseason has officially started with the first round of sectionals tonight. Below are the scores from round one.

Winners from tonight will advance to the semifinal round on Friday. The Championship game will take place on Saturday.

 

SCORES:

Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 54-39.

Marion def. Logansport 57-42.

Western def. West Lafayette, 61-53.

Lewis Cass def. Pioneer, 65-29.

Frontier def. Caston, 44-40.

West Central def. South Newton, 59-36.

Faith Christian def. Clinton Central, 70-67.

Fountain Central def. Attica, 58-8.

Carroll def. Seeger, 80-56.

Clinton Prairie def. Central Catholic, 42-37.

 

