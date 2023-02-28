It's time to win or go home: IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament starts today

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school boys basketball is coming to a close. The postseason has officially started with the first round of sectionals tonight. Below are the scores from round one.
Winners from tonight will advance to the semifinal round on Friday. The Championship game will take place on Saturday.
SCORES:
Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 54-39.
Marion def. Logansport 57-42.
Western def. West Lafayette, 61-53.
Lewis Cass def. Pioneer, 65-29.
Frontier def. Caston, 44-40.
West Central def. South Newton, 59-36.
Faith Christian def. Clinton Central, 70-67.
Fountain Central def. Attica, 58-8.
Carroll def. Seeger, 80-56.
Clinton Prairie def. Central Catholic, 42-37.