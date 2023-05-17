"It's been a nightmare": a Howard County Resident says about the Pipeline Construction

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) - The construction of the pipeline is creating more traffic across Howard, Cass, and Miami counties and its upsetting some of its residents.
The purpose of this 18.5 mile long, $209 million project is to provide natural gas service to the Startle's Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Karin Boyd, who lives in Howard County, says the community was left in the dark.
"Lack of organization. Lack of communication with people. So much of this we've had no idea as far as how much this would impact us," she said.
Construction of the pipeline started in the beginning of February, and it's brought traffic issues with it. Small neighborhoods in the area are acting as main roads people are flying down.
"Traffic has now been, you know, double. And the speed. We are a residential area and the speed limit as you can see in my yard is 30 miles an hour. And no one. No one follows it," Boyd said.
According to NIPSCO fact sheet, they advised the residents in the counties there will be temporary road closures and detours, and to drive carefully in construction zones. That hasn't changed the way people have driven, or how challenging it's been to get around.
Boyd said it's been a nightmare.
The construction for the pipeline is expected to go through November of this year.
News 18 reached out to Kokomo Mayor, Tyler Moore; Director of Development, Jennifer Jordan; and Department Head of Engineering, Jon Pyke all were unable to comment.
NIPSCO sent News 18 a statement in regards to the project and its construction:
On February 9, NIPSCO announced plans to start construction on a $209 million dollar expansion of the natural gas system in Cass, Howard, & Miami County to provide additional energy capacity for the recent development of the Star Plus Energy joint venture battery manufacturing facility in the City of Kokomo.
The expansion is approximately 20 miles of new 24” steel pipeline, 1,000 feet of 16” steel pipeline, upgrades to include advanced valve settings to the station in the town of Walton, and one new combined customer station with dual natural gas supplies in the City of Kokomo.
Safety is paramount at NIPSCO. This work entails construction trucks, hauling semi-trucks, large equipment, heavy material, and excavation. To complete the work NIPSCO has 18 construction crews totaling more than 220 union employees to complete this work. To keep local residents and onsite crew members safe during construction, road and lane closures are in place.
Provided is the road closure schedule, closures dates and time frames will vary and are expected to last through July. NIPSCO encourages residents to please pay attention to posted signage for closure updates and follow the directions of onsite crew members.
S CR600 E. 40+00 to 181+00
- Road closure from US-35 to E CR800 S
- Limited access for residents and businesses
- Cross traffic open at E CR600 S and SR-218
E CR800 S. 181+00 to 251+00
- Road closure from S CR600 E to US-35
- Limited access for residents and businesses
- Cross Traffic open at S CR700 E
US-35. 254+00 to 282+00 (1 miles South of Walton)
- Single lane restriction 24/7
US-35. 370+00 to 390+00 (1.5 miles North of Galveston)
- Single lane restriction 7am-7pm. Mon thru Sat.
US-35. 415+00 to 445+00 (between CR1050 and CR1100)
- Single lane restriction 24/7
E CR1225 S. 507+00 to 529+00
- Road closure from US-35 to S CR1000 E
- Limited access for residents and businesses