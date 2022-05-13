ISP names officer involved in the shooting with an escaped inmate

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have released the name of the officer involved in the shooting of an escaped inmate in Kentland on Wednesday.
As we previously reported, 36-year-old Jayme Lopez, of Gary, was being extradited to Newton County on child molesting and rape charges when he escaped deputies.
Lopez barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment, eventually opening fire on officers outside. We now know the officer who returned fire, striking Lopez, was Jasper County Deputy Kevin Holm-Hansen.
Deputy Holm-Hansen is a seven-year veteran of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a member of the Jasper County Sheriff's Tactical Squad.
According to the latest update, Lopez remains hospitalized in South Bend, where his condition is unknown. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.